K'taka HC
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
I-T dept's order to attach Xiaomi's Rs 3,700 cr FD is rejected by K'taka HC
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
K'taka HC rules that POCSO Act shall take precedence over Mohammedan law
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Will not permit forum shopping', SC on pleas against K'taka HC verdict on hijab
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
K'taka HC quashes POCSO case, upholds marriage of accused, victim
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
2020 B'luru violence after social media post an act of terror, says K'taka HC
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Twitter says whole business will close due to account blocking orders, K'taka HC issues notice to Centre
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Will list it sometime next week', SC on pleas against K'taka HC verdict on hijab
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
K’taka HC orders probe against man who forced wife for unnatural sex
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.