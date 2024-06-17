Jens Stoltenberg

·Jun 17, 2024, 09:09 am

NATO in talks to put nuclear weapons on standby, chief says

·May 31, 2024, 11:52 am

NATO chief dismisses Russian warnings of escalation after lifting of arms restrictions

Europe
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm

NATO chief speaks with Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining

