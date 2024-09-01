JD(U)
Sep 01, 2024, 07:26 AM
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi resigns as party spokesperson, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad appointed as new spokesperson
Apr 07, 2024, 02:39 PM
'NDA will win more than 4,000 seats': Nitish trolled for faux pas at PM's rally
Mar 05, 2024, 08:18 AM
Nitish Kumar files nomination papers for re-election to legislative council
Sep 02, 2023, 07:06 PM
I.N.D.I.A. bloc makes additional appointments in newly-formed panels for 2024 polls
Sep 01, 2023, 08:04 PM
Opposition alliance finalises coordination committee, sub groups
Jul 29, 2023, 07:38 PM
JD(U) takes swipe at BJP for 'ignoring' Bihar leaders in list of office-bearers
Jun 23, 2023, 12:35 PM
Opposition leaders discuss roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in mega meet in Patna
Jun 23, 2023, 10:33 AM
Cong seeking support since it can't defeat PM Modi alone: BJP on Opposition meet in Patna
Jun 22, 2023, 06:08 PM
AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn't promise support against Centre's ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources
Jun 16, 2023, 06:34 AM
UCC: Opp says govt desperate to continue polarisation; BJP says Cong bowing to 'fundamentalists'
Jun 10, 2023, 10:12 AM
If Godse is India's good son so are Veerapan, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim: JD(U) MLC
Jun 01, 2023, 07:29 PM
Nitish's opposition unity efforts aimed at hogging headlines, not working on ground: BJP's Sushil Modi
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Supreme Court on Wednesday not ready entertain the plea of 14 political parties against BJP
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
JD(U) to contest Lok Sabha polls in UP too
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Nadda to meet party leaders from Bihar
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Tough road ahead for dumped BJP in Bihar