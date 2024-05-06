J P Nadda
J·May 06, 2024, 10:12 am
Lok Sabha 2024: FIR registered against Nadda, Amit Malviya and Vijayendra over social media post
J·Apr 08, 2024, 12:27 pm
Ex-Union minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Cong on Tuesday
J·Sep 27, 2023, 09:54 pm
Shah, Nadda hold discussion with Rajasthan BJP leaders on upcoming Assembly poll
J·Sep 03, 2023, 06:32 pm
BJP calls Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan statement 'hate speech' and demands action.
J·Aug 01, 2023, 05:56 pm
Nadda expresses grief over loss of lives in Maharashtra's Shahapur
J·Jul 29, 2023, 04:48 pm
DCW chief writes to Nadda seeking help for Manipur MLA who was brutally assaulted
J·Jul 18, 2023, 06:26 pm
38 NDA allies meet, PM hails it as time-tested alliance
J·Jul 17, 2023, 06:17 pm
'Law will take its own course': J P Nadda on corruption allegations against allies
J·Jul 16, 2023, 09:38 pm
Opposition parties forming 'Protection of Dynasties Alliance': BJP chief J P Nadda
J·Jun 29, 2023, 09:00 pm
PM Modi to chair meeting of Council of Ministers on July 3
J·Jun 29, 2023, 05:27 pm
Major change in India's image abroad, focus now on agreements on space, investment, says Nadda
J·Jun 25, 2023, 08:10 pm
BJP chairman calls Patna opposition gathering a 'mere photo session' and criticises KCR's 'corruption' in Telangana
J·Jun 12, 2023, 06:09 pm
Rahul sparing no effort to break country in name of 'Bharat jodo': BJP chief J P Nadda
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Shah and Nadda urge Telangana BJP leaders to boost anti-KCR campaign
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Under PM Modi, India Does Not Shy Away From Taking Stand: BJP Prez Nadda
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BJP top brass meets to finalise candidates for Tripura polls
