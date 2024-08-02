Ismail Haniyeh
J·Aug 02, 2024, 02:24 pm
"Israel will not tolerate expressions of mourning for murderer like Ismail Haniyeh": Foreign Minister Katz
J·Aug 02, 2024, 12:17 pm
Slain Hamas leader Haniyeh's funeral held in Qatar, Israel warned of revenge
J·Jul 31, 2024, 12:50 pm
"A heinous crime, "Qatar condemns killing of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh
J·Jul 31, 2024, 08:30 am
Palestinian president strongly condemns killing of Hamas chief, state news agency says
J·Jul 31, 2024, 08:08 am
Tough-talking Haniyeh was seen as the more moderate face of Hamas
J·Jan 30, 2024, 12:30 pm
Hamas has received ceasefire proposal, says chief Ismail Haniyeh
