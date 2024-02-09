IPC

Uttar Pradesh
J
·Feb 09, 2024, 02:06 PM

Muzaffarnagar Child Slap Case: SC Irks With UP Govt For Not Counselling Student

J
·Aug 25, 2023, 09:23 AM

Hindi names for criminal law bills: 'Against Constitution', says Madras Bar Association

J
·Aug 16, 2023, 09:43 AM

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Amendment Bill aims to strengthen laws against sexual offences

J
·Aug 13, 2023, 05:50 PM

New Bill on criminal procedure to bring changes in police probe, trial with aid of technologies

J
·Aug 12, 2023, 10:58 AM

IPC or Bharatiya Nyaya: Law is always linked to morality, says Naga leader SC Jamir

Uttarakhand
J
·Aug 08, 2023, 07:40 AM

Accidents Like Chamoli Should Not Be Repeated: U'khand CS Radha Raturi On Electrocution Mishap

Uttar Pradesh
J
·Jun 11, 2023, 03:33 PM

Court Directs Action Against UP Cops In Case Of Stolen Weapon

Uttar Pradesh
J
·Jun 01, 2023, 01:40 PM

Man Booked In Kanpur Under Anti-Conversion Law For Duping Woman

J
·May 27, 2023, 02:01 AM

NIA petitions Delhi HC for death punishment for Yasin Malik in terror funding case

Bollywood
J
·May 23, 2023, 09:45 AM

Tollywood actress booked for damaging police officer's car

J
·May 20, 2023, 09:12 AM

NIA arrests absconding associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Haryana
J
·May 10, 2023, 08:05 AM

Man held for selling fake injections to cancer patients

Haridwar
J
·Apr 29, 2023, 03:24 PM

ED Attaches Immovable Property Worth Rs 5.06 Cr In Haridwar

Madhya Pradesh
J
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Minor stripped, made to chant religious slogans in MP's Indore

Gujarat
J
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Gujarat: Rape survivor, mother booked for hiding birth, death of baby

J
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Teen stabbed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, 2 juveniles apprehended

