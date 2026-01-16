International Kite Festival

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 16, 2026, 12:37 PM

Somnath visit by PM Modi marks grand cultural and spiritual milestone: Gujarat Minister

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 14, 2026, 08:56 AM

How Gujarat’s ‘Patangotsav’ evolved from local celebration to a global phenomenon

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 13, 2026, 01:14 PM

International Kite Festival: Kite flyers from across the globe mesmerise audience in Vadodara

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 12, 2026, 05:00 PM

Gujarat Dy CM highlights India-Germany bond as PM Modi and Chancellor Merz join Ahmedabad kite festival

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 12, 2026, 01:35 PM

International Kite Festival: Kites themed on PM Modi and Op Sindoor a big hit

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 12, 2026, 06:32 AM

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with German Chancellor Merz at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 10, 2026, 09:42 AM

Gujarat: Flyers from abroad express enthusiasm at International Kite Festival

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 30, 2025, 01:39 PM

PM Modi-themed kites dominate Gujarat markets ahead of International Kite Festival