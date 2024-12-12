logo

International Human Rights Day

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 12, 2024, 09:48 AM

Baloch Activists Protest in Germany Against Pakistan's Repression on International Human Rights Day

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 12, 2024, 09:11 AM

Canada Sanctions Chinese Officials for Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Beyond