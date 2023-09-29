Indo-Pacific region
J·Sep 29, 2023, 02:32 pm
Concept of Indo-Pacific embraced by many, contested by few: Jaishankar in US
J·Sep 26, 2023, 08:21 am
Canadian Vice Chief of Army in India, says 'We want to build military relationship'
J·Sep 24, 2023, 06:44 am
Canada needs “foreign policy reset” amid worsening ties with major powers: Report
J·May 23, 2023, 12:38 am
US, Papua New Guinea Sign New Defence Cooperation Agreement
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India, Japan To Hold Maiden Bilateral Air Exercise
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Some Chinese defence infra near Indian border is 'alarming': US
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
With eye on China, PM's Op-Ed hails India-Japan ties
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
US-India Worked For Benefit Of Indo-Pacific Region During COVID-19 Pandemic
