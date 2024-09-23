Indian official Oscar entry

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
The HawkT
The Hawk·Sep 23, 2024, 02:25 PM

"I am so proud of Kiran, entire team": Aamir Khan reacts to 'Laapataa Ladies' getting picked as India's entry for Oscars

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc