Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
J·Apr 30, 2023, 10:15 pm
IIT Roorkee Celebrates Yuva Sangam-II: Youth From Telangana Reaches IIT Roorkee Campus, Uttrakhand
J·Apr 25, 2023, 11:28 pm
IIT Roorkee Inks MoU With NPTI For Cooperation In Research & Training
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Roorkee Bags Eat Right Campus Award 2022
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Roorkee & Simplilearn Collaborate To Deliver Executive Program In Business Analytics For Professionals
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uttarakhand Police Collaborates With IIT Roorkee For Devbhoomi Cyber Hackathon 2.0
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Roorkee To Host The 62nd Annual Labour Economic Conference
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Roorkee And Y B Scientific R&D Solutions Jointly Develop PRAYASPR For Recycling Waste Polythene
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
NSS IIT Roorkee Organizes And Hosts Sustainability Conclave 2022
