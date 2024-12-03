logo

Indian economy update

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 03, 2024, 07:10 AM

Morgan Stanley revises India's GDP Growth to 6.3% from 6.7% for FY25

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Nov 25, 2024, 11:09 AM

Indian stocks start new week on a flyer Sensex jumps nearly 1000 pts