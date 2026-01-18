India Open
India Open Badminton: An Se Young, Lin Chun-Yi crowned women’s and men’s singles champions
An Se-young dispatches Intanon in 32 minutes to enter BWF India Open final
India Open 2026: Lakshya Sen beats Kenta Nishimoto to reach QFs; Srikanth, Prannoy crash out
India Open 2026: Prannoy, Srikanth pack off youngsters to reach Round 2; Malvika Bansod also advances (Ld)
India Open 2026: PV Sindhu crashes out after loss to Vietnam’s Nguyen
India Open 2026: PV Sindhu crashes out in Round of 64 after loss to Vietnam’s Nguyen
Antonsen cites Delhi's 'extreme pollution' as reason behind BWF India Open withdrawal
India Open Badminton: BAI rejects allegations of poor conditions at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium
2026 India Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen wins all-Indian clash with Ayush Shetty; Treesa-Gayatri, Hariharan/Arjun advance
India Open Badminton: Tanvi Sharma, M. Tharun promoted to main draw
Bigger venue and world championships dress rehearsal as India Open 2026 kicks off on Tuesday
Malaysia Open: Can’t expect match to be easy even when you’re leading, says Sindhu after semis exit
Badminton: India Open 2026 to run from January 13 to 18