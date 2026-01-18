India Open

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 18, 2026, 03:01 PM

India Open Badminton: An Se Young, Lin Chun-Yi crowned women’s and men’s singles champions

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 17, 2026, 11:14 AM

An Se-young dispatches Intanon in 32 minutes to enter BWF India Open final

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 15, 2026, 02:21 PM

India Open 2026: Lakshya Sen beats Kenta Nishimoto to reach QFs; Srikanth, Prannoy crash out

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 14, 2026, 01:55 PM

India Open 2026: Prannoy, Srikanth pack off youngsters to reach Round 2; Malvika Bansod also advances (Ld)

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 14, 2026, 11:49 AM

India Open 2026: PV Sindhu crashes out after loss to Vietnam’s Nguyen

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 14, 2026, 11:44 AM

India Open 2026: PV Sindhu crashes out in Round of 64 after loss to Vietnam’s Nguyen

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 14, 2026, 08:22 AM

Antonsen cites Delhi's 'extreme pollution' as reason behind BWF India Open withdrawal

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 13, 2026, 05:00 PM

India Open Badminton: BAI rejects allegations of poor conditions at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 13, 2026, 02:45 PM

2026 India Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen wins all-Indian clash with Ayush Shetty; Treesa-Gayatri, Hariharan/Arjun advance

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 12, 2026, 03:00 PM

India Open Badminton: Tanvi Sharma, M. Tharun promoted to main draw

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 12, 2026, 12:40 PM

Bigger venue and world championships dress rehearsal as India Open 2026 kicks off on Tuesday

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 10, 2026, 05:43 AM

Malaysia Open: Can’t expect match to be easy even when you’re leading, says Sindhu after semis exit

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 29, 2025, 11:27 AM

Badminton: India Open 2026 to run from January 13 to 18