logo

India defence exports

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 26, 2024, 03:59 PM

India Achieves Record Defence Exports of ₹21,083 Crore in FY2023-24, Marking 32.5% Growth

featuredfeatured
Business
The HawkT
The Hawk·Dec 26, 2024, 03:48 PM

India's Defence Exports Hit Record Rs 21,083 Crore in FY 2023-24, Achieving 32.5% Growth