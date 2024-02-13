Independent Candidates
J·Feb 13, 2024, 01:37 pm
Nawaz Sharif to become Pak PM for fourth time, says PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif after rocky elections
J·Feb 13, 2024, 12:16 pm
Shehbaz Sharif dares Independent candidates to show majority, form govt
J·Feb 12, 2024, 12:30 pm
Former Pak PM Sharif's PML-N party secures support of five more independent candidates
J·Feb 11, 2024, 10:19 am
What's next in Pakistan election deadlock
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.