IMA
J·Aug 25, 2023, 01:13 pm
Commission Puts Registered Medical Practitioner Regulations, 2023 On Hold
J·May 25, 2023, 08:11 am
Gurugram records 271 medical negligence cases in over four years
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
H3N2 Flu Virus On Rise, IMA Advises Against Antibiotic Use
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IMA Celebrates 50 Years Of Service With Veterans Of 1972 Batch
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IMA lends its support to MBBS students opposing the Haryana bond system
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, Ramdev for criticising allopathic medicines
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.