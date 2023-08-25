IITR
J·Aug 25, 2023, 01:47 pm
One Day Chintan Shivir On 'CRTDH Empowering MSMEs' Concluded At IITR, Lucknow
J·Jun 02, 2023, 11:07 am
IITR Develops Device To Reduce Air Pollution
J·May 06, 2023, 03:37 pm
IITRDF & PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) Inked An MoU For Development Of A Drinking Water Quality Lab At DWRD&M) At IIT-R
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IITR Signs An MoU With NCDR, Taiwan For Mutually Developing Technology Solutions To Natural Hazards
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ministry Of Education & IITR Seek U'khand Youth Participation In Yuva Sangam-II To Witness Tourism, Traditions, And Development In Telangana
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT-R Concludes An MoA With Central Water Commission For Development Of International Centre Of Excellence For Dams
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IITR To Celebrate 175th Years Of Foundation Day On 25th November 2022
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Prof O P Malik Receives Distinguished Alumnus Award 2021
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Indian Institute Of Technology Roorkee Opens Applications For Executive MBA
