Home
India
Education & Literature
Showbiz
Bollywood
Hollywood
Web Series
Television
Music
Recent posts
Sports
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Badminton
Athletics
Recent posts
OUR OFFICE
New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402
Send
Download Mobile App
GET IT ON
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
IIT Roorkee news
Uttarakhand
J
·
Oct 02, 2023, 03:15 pm
IIT Roorkee& Its Alumni Partake In The Swachhata Hi Sewa Abhiyan Campaign Under The Banner Of Swachh Bharat Mission
Roorkee
J
·
Sep 08, 2023, 01:44 pm
IIT Roorkee In Collaboration With NITTTR, Chandigarh, Hosts The International Colloquium For Industry-Academia To Foster Industry-Academia Integration And Sustainable Development
Roorkee
J
·
Sep 05, 2023, 03:13 pm
IIT Roorkee Observes Teacher's Day By Felicitating Teachers With Outstanding Teaching And Research Awards
1
Join our newsletter 🎉
Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
Select Category
Select...
Select Subcategory
Select...