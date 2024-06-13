IIT Mandi
J·Jun 13, 2024, 03:35 pm
IIT Mandi Study Warns Of Cancer-Causing Toxic Metals In Baddi-Barotiwala Groundwater
J·May 21, 2024, 03:23 pm
IIT Mandi Revolutionises Engineering Education With Innovative B.tech. In General Engineering
J·Sep 26, 2023, 02:51 pm
IIT Mandi Researchers Propose A Protein-Based Vaccine Against Pork Tapeworm
J·Aug 03, 2023, 11:22 am
IIT Mandi Researchers Shed Light On The Benefits Of Recycling End-Of-Life Solar Cells
J·Jun 27, 2023, 11:16 am
IIT Mandi Brings Academia, DRDO, DPSUs, And Armed Forces On One Platform To Foster Technologies
J·Jun 23, 2023, 01:05 pm
IIT Mandi Organizes One-Day Conclave On Holistic Health: Exploring Holistic Approaches To Health And Well-Being
J·Jun 21, 2023, 02:42 pm
IIT Mandi Kickstarts Mega G20-S20 (Science20) Meet With International Yoga Day
J·May 31, 2023, 11:14 am
IIT Mandi To Use Indian Knowledge System, Scientific Innovations To Find Mental Health Solutions
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Mandi Scientist Develops AI Algorithm To Improve The Accuracy Of Landslide Prediction
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Mandi Researchers Show The Importance Of Online Reviews In Driving The Adoption Of Wearable Health Monitors
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Mandi Faculty Bags NASI-Young Scientist Platinum Jubilee Award
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop An Easy Visual-Based Method To Assess Earthquake-Prone Structures In The Himalayan Region
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Mandi creates a technique to evaluate earthquake-prone buildings in the Himalayas
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Data Science' And 'Machine Learning' At IIT Mandi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Mandi Team Develops An Efficient Method To Study The Internal Structure And Functions Of The Substructures Of Living Cells
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IIT Mandi Researchers Use Natural Polymer Based Smart Nanoparticles To Treat Colorectal Cancer
