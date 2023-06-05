IISC
J·Jun 05, 2023, 02:58 pm
NIRF Rankings 2023: IIT Madras Tops Overall Rankings; IISC Bengaluru Ranked Second
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Government Offers 5G Test Bed Free Of Cost To Recognised Start-Ups And MSMEs Up To January 2024
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IISc, AIIMS Rishikesh Teams Develop Algorithm To Detect Seizures
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Centre vigilant about safety standards of EVs; 3 manufacturing companies recalls electric vehicles
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IISc Researchers Develop Design Framework For Next-Gen Analog Chipsets To Make AI Applications Faster
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IISc researchers develop alternative mechanism to render SARS-Cov-2 inactive
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.