Hostage Release Deal
J·Nov 25, 2023, 12:49 pm
IDF intercepts aerial object fired from Lebanon
J·Nov 24, 2023, 08:57 am
Israel-Hamas war: 4-day Qatar-brokered ceasefire comes into effect; first release of hostages today, families notified
J·Nov 24, 2023, 07:32 am
Over 14,800, including 5,850 children, killed in Gaza: Hamas health authorities
J·Nov 24, 2023, 07:22 am
Gaza war to continue for at least two more months, says Israel Defence Minister
J·Nov 22, 2023, 11:32 am
Netanyahu says hostages deal with Hamas 'difficult decision but right one', asserts 'war will continue'
J·Nov 22, 2023, 05:27 am
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.