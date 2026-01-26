HIL GC

Jan 26, 2026, 02:32 PM

Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans bag bronze medal

Jan 23, 2026, 02:32 PM

Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans beat HIL GC 2-0 in Eliminator to progress to Qualifier 2

Jan 20, 2026, 04:43 PM

Men's HIL: Hyderabad Toofans clinch 3-2 win against HIL GC; jump to third place

Jan 19, 2026, 05:07 PM

Men's HIL: Ranchi Royals secure a thrilling shootout victory over HIL GC

Jan 12, 2026, 05:33 PM

Men's HIL: Kane Russell's hat-trick helps HIL GC beat Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-2

Jan 12, 2026, 10:10 AM

'Hard-fought game, hopefully we make the finals,' says Kalinga Lancers' goalie Jed Snowden after shootout win over HIL GC

Jan 11, 2026, 03:10 PM

Men's HIL: Kalinga Lancers move to top spot after clinching a shoot-out win against HIL GC

Jan 05, 2026, 05:28 PM

Men's HIL: Kane Russell’s hat-trick powers HIL GC to dramatic 3-2 win over SG Pipers in thriller