High Court Verdict
J·Feb 05, 2024, 12:24 pm
75% quota in private jobs to residents: SC notice to Centre on Haryana govt's plea challenging Punjab & Haryana HC order
J·Nov 29, 2023, 03:07 pm
After 20 years, actress Pooja Bedi, aunts win 'fake will' case and properties worth crores
J·Nov 17, 2023, 02:30 pm
HC quashes Haryana law providing 75% quota in private jobs to residents
J·Sep 12, 2023, 08:13 am
34th time SNC Lavalin case involving CM Vijayan adjourned by SC
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.