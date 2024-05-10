Hemant Soren arrest
J·May 10, 2024, 09:34 am
Supreme Court junks former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea on High Court delay in deciding validity of arrest
J·Feb 05, 2024, 11:17 am
"Will work in interest of people," says Champai Soren after winning Trust Vote
J·Feb 05, 2024, 09:32 am
Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand wins trust vote
J·Feb 05, 2024, 07:56 am
Jharkhand High Court seeks ED reply on Hemant Soren's plea challenging arrest; next hearing on Feb 12
J·Feb 05, 2024, 07:41 am
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren moves trust motion in Assembly, alleges Centre 'misusing' agencies
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.