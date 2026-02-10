Hearing Sessions

The Hawk·Feb 10, 2026, 02:12 PM

Bengal SIR: Final voters' list to be published on Feb 28

The Hawk·Feb 05, 2026, 07:52 AM

Bengal SIR: Hearings to be completed for around 15 lakh voters in 3 days before deadline ends on Feb 7

The Hawk·Dec 27, 2025, 03:21 AM

SIR in Bengal: Hearing on claims and objections on draft voters' list to start today

The Hawk·Dec 25, 2025, 05:04 AM

SIR in Bengal: ECI advises micro-observers to take note of DOB mismatches in hearing sessions

The Hawk·Dec 22, 2025, 04:16 AM

Bengal SIR hearing sessions: ECI not to consider certificates issued by individual educational institutions

The Hawk·Dec 20, 2025, 04:10 PM

SIR exercise in Bengal: DMs not to control micro-observers for voter list hearings