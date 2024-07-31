Hardeep Singh Nijjar
J·Jul 31, 2024, 11:28 am
India, Canada meet as arrests may point to another Sikh murder plot
J·Jun 09, 2024, 12:49 pm
Canada's intelligence chief made unannounced visits to India twice this year
J·Oct 02, 2023, 02:38 pm
Khalistan supporters gather outside Indian High Commission in London, police restrict protestors
J·Sep 28, 2023, 06:29 pm
EAM Jaishankar to meet US Secretary Blinken amid India-Canada diplomatic row
J·Sep 27, 2023, 07:06 am
“I’m not part of the Five Eyes…”: EAM Jaishankar on sharing of intelligence over Nijjar’s killing
J·Sep 27, 2023, 06:22 am
Clear intel on India's role in Nijjar's killing; fear of Sikhs being targeted real: Jagmeet Singh
J·Sep 23, 2023, 08:27 pm
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India 'many weeks ago', seeks to establish facts: PM Trudeau
J·Sep 21, 2023, 11:48 pm
Khalistani terrorist’s murder: Trudeau reiterates allegations, but says not seeking to ‘provoke’ India
J·Sep 21, 2023, 05:50 pm
Canada decides to 'temporarily' adjust staff presence in India
J·Sep 21, 2023, 05:36 pm
Agency hired by India to scrutinise Canadians' visa applications withdraws notice on suspension of services
J·Sep 20, 2023, 09:46 pm
Exercise 'utmost caution' in view of anti-India activities, 'politically-condoned' hate crimes in Canada: India to its citizens
J·Sep 20, 2023, 12:22 am
India's diplomatic fallout with Canada to have no bearing on trade talks, says British PM's spokesperson
J·Sep 19, 2023, 07:35 am
Nijjar was forming terrorist groups in Punjab for target killings & extortion, reveals NIA probe
J·Sep 19, 2023, 04:29 am
Relations nosedive as Canadian PM ‘suspects’ India’s involvement in killing of Khalistani terrorist
J·Sep 11, 2023, 05:36 am
Khalistan referendum held in Canada as Modi raises concerns with Trudeau
J·Jun 21, 2023, 12:15 am
NIA on the lookout for Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
