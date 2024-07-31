Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Jul 31, 2024

India, Canada meet as arrests may point to another Sikh murder plot

Jun 09, 2024

Canada's intelligence chief made unannounced visits to India twice this year

Europe
Oct 02, 2023

Khalistan supporters gather outside Indian High Commission in London, police restrict protestors

Sep 28, 2023

EAM Jaishankar to meet US Secretary Blinken amid India-Canada diplomatic row

America
Sep 27, 2023

“I’m not part of the Five Eyes…”: EAM Jaishankar on sharing of intelligence over Nijjar’s killing

America
Sep 27, 2023

Clear intel on India's role in Nijjar's killing; fear of Sikhs being targeted real: Jagmeet Singh

Sep 23, 2023

Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India 'many weeks ago', seeks to establish facts: PM Trudeau

Sep 21, 2023

Khalistani terrorist’s murder: Trudeau reiterates allegations, but says not seeking to ‘provoke’ India

Sep 21, 2023

Canada decides to 'temporarily' adjust staff presence in India

Sep 21, 2023

Agency hired by India to scrutinise Canadians' visa applications withdraws notice on suspension of services

Sep 20, 2023

Exercise 'utmost caution' in view of anti-India activities, 'politically-condoned' hate crimes in Canada: India to its citizens

Sep 20, 2023

India's diplomatic fallout with Canada to have no bearing on trade talks, says British PM's spokesperson

Sep 19, 2023

Nijjar was forming terrorist groups in Punjab for target killings & extortion, reveals NIA probe

America
Sep 19, 2023

Relations nosedive as Canadian PM ‘suspects’ India’s involvement in killing of Khalistani terrorist

America
Sep 11, 2023

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as Modi raises concerns with Trudeau

Jun 21, 2023

NIA on the lookout for Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

