Guterres
J·Aug 10, 2023, 03:33 pm
UN Secy General Guterres 'Concerned' By Deplorable Living Conditions Of Niger's President
J·Jun 22, 2023, 11:49 am
'Underfunding Is Chronic,' Guterres Tells Humanitarians
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EAM Jaishankar talks Sudan with UN chief Guterres, urges "successful diplomacy" for early ceasefire
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Looking at it positively': EAM Jaishankar on India's participation in UN-hosted Afghan meeting
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.