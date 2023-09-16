Gunfight
J·Sep 16, 2023, 05:10 am
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Baramulla
J·Jun 05, 2023, 10:13 pm
3 Killed In Fresh Violence In Manipur
J·May 06, 2023, 12:08 am
Five Soldiers Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K’s Rajouri
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
2 Lashkar terrorists killed in Srinagar gunfight were locals
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
3 Terrorists, Cop Killed In Gunfight In J&K’s Baramulla
