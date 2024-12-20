Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Condemns Repression, Calls for Cultural Preservation in Tibet
Jeju Air CEO Takes Full Responsibility Following Fatal Plane Crash in South Korea
HRFP Condemns False Blasphemy Charges Against Christian Woman in Pakistan
Russia’s Gazprom to Halt Natural Gas Supplies to Moldova from January 2025
South Korea Plane Crash: 85 Dead, 2 Survivors Rescued After Fiery Runway Incident
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Another Star on the Horizon: Nitish Kumar Reddy's Maiden Century in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
BGT 2024-25 Day 4: Australia Lead by 333 Runs, Lyon-Boland Partnership Keeps Final Day Wide Open
Koneru Humpy Clinches 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Championship, Inspires Millions
Emotional Moment: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Father Touches Sunil Gavaskar’s Feet After Son’s Maiden Test Century
Koneru Humpy Clinches FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship 2024, Defeating Irene Sukandar
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
FIIs Drive 88% of Private Equity Investments in Indian Real Estate, Says Savills Report (2024)
Market Trends: Auto Sales, FII Flows, and Trump Inauguration to Shape Indian Stock Market in 2025
India's Electronics Sector Targets USD 500 Billion Output by 2030, Set to Create 12 Million Jobs by 2027
Paint Sector Operating Margins to Drop by 200 bps by FY26 Amid Rising Competition: CareEdge Report
JSW Energy Acquires 4,696 MW Renewable Energy Platform from O2 Power for ₹12,468 Crore
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Tere Varga Sach Mein Hor Koi Na: Akshay Kumar's Heartfelt & Funny Birthday Wish for Twinkle Khanna
James Gunn Defends 'Batman 2' Delay: A Common Practice for Blockbuster Sequels
Salman Khan Stuns as 'Sikandar' in Teaser; Fans Rave Over Pulsating Background Score
Iconic Filmmaker Charles Shyer, Known for 'Father of the Bride,' Passes Away at 83
Eminem Open to Collaborating with 50 Cent on a Joint Album: A Rap Icon Reunion
gold recovery
Madhya Pradesh
T
The Hawk
·
Dec 20, 2024, 10:06 AM
MP Police, IT Officials Seize 52 Kg Gold & ₹9.86 Crore Cash From Abandoned Car in Bhopal