global south development

Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Karachi Polio Case Pushes Pakistan's 2024 Tally to 70 Amid Growing Health Concerns
Zelenskyy meets Meloni, discusses Ukraine's air defence and EU membership
Global Growth to Stay Subdued at 2.8% in 2025, Warns United Nations Report
Germany: Biden Administration allocates additional USD 500 million in military aid to Ukraine
Lebanon Elects Army Chief Joseph Aoun as President, Ending Political Deadlock
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Tendulkar, Gavaskar among India captains attending 50th anniversary of Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
Sharjah Warriorz banking on match-winners, experience in ILT20 season 3
Steve Smith Reflects on Missing 10,000 Test Runs Milestone by One Run at SCG
Chennaiyin FC Coach Owen Coyle Frustrated After Odisha FC's Late Comeback in Thrilling Draw
Australia Selects Young Talent Over Glenn Maxwell and Peter Handscomb for Sri Lanka Test Tour
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
HSBC Downgrades Indian Stock Market to 'Neutral' Amid Slowing Growth and High Valuations
Bernstein hikes Paytm target to Rs 1100 as India's fintech sector expands rapidly
Two-Wheelers and Tractors to Lead Auto Industry Growth at 13-15% CAGR by FY25-27: Jefferies Report
Indian Stock Market Opens Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues and Persistent Volatility
Stock Market Volatility Drives Record Gold ETF Inflows in India: WGC Report
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Kalki Koechlin Reveals Ayan Mukerji's Road Trip Tactic That Bonded 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' Cast
LA Wildfires Devastate Celebrities’ Homes and Force Event Cancellations
Farah Khan Turns 60 – Zoya Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and Celebs Shower Heartfelt Wishes
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' to James Gunn's 'Superman' – Most Anticipated Film Releases of 2025
Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan Share Heartfelt Birthday Tributes for Farhan Akhtar
global south development
Odisha
T
The Hawk
·
Jan 10, 2025, 05:35 AM
Women-Led Development: S Jaishankar Highlights India's Global Vision at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas