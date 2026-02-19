Ghooskhor Pandat
SC disposes of plea against 'Ghooskhor Pandat' after filmmakers drop controversial title (Lead)
'Why denigrate a section of society…': SC raps Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'
Delhi HC disposes plea against 'Ghooskhor Pandat' after Netflix drops controversial title (Lead)
'Ghooskhor Pandat' row: Producer Neeraj Pandey to revise title, Delhi High Court rejects petition to halt release
'Ghooskhor Pandat' row: Netflix to revise title, Delhi High Court rejects petition to halt release
UP BJP chief welcomes Centre's take-down order against 'Ghooskhor Pandat' promos
Manoj Bajpayee says Ghooskhor Pandat is 'not about any community' amid title controversy
Neeraj Pandey on Ghooskhor Pandat title controversy: 'Film doesn't represent any caste'
Manoj Bajpayee says he love portraying characters from Delhi