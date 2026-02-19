Ghooskhor Pandat

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 20, 2026, 06:13 AM

SC disposes of plea against 'Ghooskhor Pandat' after filmmakers drop controversial title (Lead)

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 12, 2026, 07:54 AM

'Why denigrate a section of society…': SC raps Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat'

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2026, 09:55 AM

Delhi HC disposes plea against 'Ghooskhor Pandat' after Netflix drops controversial title (Lead)

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2026, 09:50 AM

'Ghooskhor Pandat' row: Producer Neeraj Pandey to revise title, Delhi High Court rejects petition to halt release

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 10, 2026, 09:40 AM

'Ghooskhor Pandat' row: Netflix to revise title, Delhi High Court rejects petition to halt release

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 08, 2026, 03:37 PM

UP BJP chief welcomes Centre's take-down order against 'Ghooskhor Pandat' promos

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 06, 2026, 06:56 AM

Manoj Bajpayee says Ghooskhor Pandat is 'not about any community' amid title controversy

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 06, 2026, 05:05 AM

Neeraj Pandey on Ghooskhor Pandat title controversy: 'Film doesn't represent any caste'

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 03, 2026, 05:33 PM

Manoj Bajpayee says he love portraying characters from Delhi