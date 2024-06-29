General Manoj Pande
J·Jun 29, 2024, 01:59 pm
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to take over as Indian Army Chief tomorrow
J·Jun 16, 2024, 03:27 pm
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande Reviews Training Activities Of Garhwal Rifles
J·Apr 17, 2024, 04:08 pm
India-Uzbekistan Defence Collaboration: General Manoj Pande Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art IT Lab
J·Sep 27, 2023, 09:27 pm
Army Chief calls for embracing 'unity of effort' for peace, stability in Indo-Pacific
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Army Chief Gen Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Transformational Reforms Underway In Forces: Army Chief
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Priority To Ensure High Standards Of Preparedness: Gen Manoj Pande
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.