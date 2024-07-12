GeM
J·Jul 12, 2024, 03:31 PM
BSI Organises Sensitisation Programme
J·Sep 14, 2023, 02:47 PM
MoD top procurer on GeM with procurement of Rs 18,790cr
J·May 27, 2023, 08:49 AM
Uber partners with GeM portal to offer taxi services to govt offices, agencies, PSUs at fixed price
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Piyush reviews the progress of Govt e Marketplace
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Cabinet allows procurement by ‘Cooperatives’ as buyers on GeM
