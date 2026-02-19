Galgotias University
'Major lapse': Chirag Paswan assures govt action amid Galgotias University’s Chinese robodog row
Galgotias Univ caused not just national embarrassment but also global ridicule: SS(UBT) MPs
No, Ashwini Vaishnaw did not call Chinese robot ‘Indian’: PIB Fact Check
Galgotias University exits AI Summit Expo; tenders apology, says professor was ‘ill-informed’
'Outright plagiarism, not right for country': Shiv Sena-UBT seeks apology from Galgotias University
Galgotias University professors, in eye of storm over Chinese robodog row, issue clarification
Action taken on wrongdoing, says Ashwini Vaishnaw amid row over Chinese robotic dog