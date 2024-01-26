French President
J·Jan 26, 2024, 06:41 am
French President Macron Joins India's 75th Republic Day Parade
J·Sep 10, 2023, 05:29 pm
Modi, Macron vow to strengthen India-France defence ties
J·Jul 14, 2023, 11:05 pm
Defence cooperation strong pillar of India-France relationship: PM Modi
J·Jul 14, 2023, 10:22 pm
India, France announce raft of major defence cooperation projects
J·Jul 06, 2023, 06:28 pm
NSA Doval holds talks with French President's advisor; focus on PM's Paris visit next week
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Air India-Airbus Deal Reflects India's Success In Aviation Sector: PM Modi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
French President Macron believes India can rally the globe to resolve the Russia-Ukraine issue.
