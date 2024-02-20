Farmers' demands
J·Feb 20, 2024, 11:16 am
'If he is a strong PM then...': Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher challenges PM Modi for farm loan waiver
J·Feb 14, 2024, 07:21 am
Mayawati urges government to address farmers' demands amid ongoing protests
J·Feb 13, 2024, 12:30 pm
Rahul Gandhi assures support to farmers; announces legal guarantee of MSP as per Swaminathan Commission
J·Feb 13, 2024, 11:14 am
'Politically motivated, bid to create nuisance': SCBA urges CJI to take action against 'erring' farmers
J·Feb 13, 2024, 09:51 am
Stubborn approach of govt proving to be dangerous: BKU chief Naresh Tikait
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.