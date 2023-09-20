Eric Garcetti
J·Sep 20, 2023, 09:58 pm
Electric buses can give us a future where planet will be livable: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti
J·Jul 21, 2023, 06:43 am
Govern and elections would take care of themselves: Garcetti's advice to politicians
J·May 31, 2023, 01:12 am
Modi's Upcoming US Visit To Elevate India-us Relations To Next Level: Garcetti
J·May 31, 2023, 12:52 am
'We Cannot Have Indo-Pacific Without India...: Envoy Garcetti On Modi's Upcoming US Visit
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Vice President Kamala Harris swears in US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Eric Garcetti will become US Ambassador to India
