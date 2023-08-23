EC
J·Aug 23, 2023, 06:59 am
Telangana has 3.06 cr voters: EC
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Reports on 'defective' VVPATs: Cong urges EC should restore public confidence in vote process
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Meghalaya, Nagaland voting calm, no demands for re-poll: EC
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EC is considering a proposal to limit unidentified political donations: Govt
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
In Gujarat, EC's CVIGIL App receives more than 6K complaints
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EC raps Mainpuri and Etawah SSPs
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SP will present EC with evidence of the removal of voter names today
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EC declares a by-election for the Khatauli Assembly on December 5
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EC Didn't Follow Rules Regarding Voters' List In UP Assembly Elections: Akhilesh Yadav
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EC seeks explanation from Guj Chief Secy, DGP for failing to submit compliance report
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EC to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh today
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Absence Of Specific Law On Hate Speech, Using IPC, RP Act & MCC to control it: EC to SC
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EC sends opinion on Soren's disqualification to Jharkhand Governor
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EC recognises Apna Dal (S) as state-level party
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EC starts distribution of ballot box, materials for Prez poll
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
EC begins clean-up drive against 2100 registered unrecognised parties
