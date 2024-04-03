Earthquake Impact
One dead, over 50 injured after powerful earthquake jolts Taiwan
As Japan's Wajima city digs out from quake, hopes fade for tourism recovery
Tremors felt in Bengal as 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh
Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Nepal
People, office-goers rush out in panic as tremors from Nepal quakes strike large parts of India
5 hospitalised as 3 back-to-back earthquakes strike Nepal; landslide blocks highway
Death toll from Morocco earthquake rises to 632
