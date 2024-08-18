DY Chandrachud
J·Aug 18, 2024, 11:46 am
SC takes suo moto cognizance of Kolkata rape and murder case
J·Jul 29, 2024, 12:15 pm
SC declines to entertain PIL challenging cancellation of UGC-NET exam
J·Jul 08, 2024, 12:24 pm
If sanctity of exam is lost, re-test has to be ordered: SC on NEET-UG 2024
J·Dec 25, 2023, 08:02 am
"Let us not forget...": CJI condoles death of 4 soldiers in J-K at Christmas event in SC
J·Sep 16, 2023, 12:10 am
‘We hear voice of the nation’: CJI Chandrachud to lawyer demanding prioritisation of ordinary cases over Constitution bench matters
J·Sep 07, 2023, 11:29 pm
CJI D.Y. Chandrachud inks MoU with Singapore's Supreme Court
J·Aug 23, 2023, 07:11 am
SC to lay down parameters on summoning govt officials in court
J·Jul 21, 2023, 12:37 am
Judges shouldn’t use protocol ‘facilities’ to assert claim to privileges, CJI tells HC Chief Justices
J·May 03, 2023, 11:31 pm
Centre Says ‘Not Marriage, But Could Grant Certain Legal Rights To Gay Couples’; ‘Step Forward’, Says SC
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SC To Take Up Plea Seeking Inquiry Into Killing Of Atiq, Ashraf On April 24
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Supreme Court on Wednesday not ready entertain the plea of 14 political parties against BJP
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Differences Between Govt, Judiciary Can’t Be Construed As Confrontation: Rijiju
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
PM Modi Welcomes CJI’s Idea Of SC Judgments In Regional Languages
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
DY Chandrachud becomes India's 50th Chief Justice
