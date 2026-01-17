drinking water crisis

The Hawk·Jan 17, 2026, 12:37 PM

'Not here to play politics, only share the grief', says Rahul Gandhi during Indore visit (Lead)

The Hawk·Jan 07, 2026, 08:31 AM

Polluted drinking water supplied in Indore’s Madina Nagar: MP LoP Umang Singhar

The Hawk·Jan 06, 2026, 12:04 PM

MP water tragedy: MP HC summons Chief Secy, seeks fresh status report

The Hawk·Jan 04, 2026, 05:35 AM

Indore water crisis: Residents of Bakery Gali claim using contaminated, insect-infested water

The Hawk·Jan 02, 2026, 11:59 AM

MP CM issues show cause notices to top Indore civic body officials; Additional Commissioner transferred

The Hawk·Dec 31, 2025, 04:10 PM

Water contamination crisis: CM Mohan Yadav meets hospitalised victims in Indore