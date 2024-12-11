Home
India
World
Middle East
America
Southeast Asia
South Asia
Far East
Europe
Africa
Recent posts
Syria's New PM Mohammed al-Bashir Promises Religious Freedom and National Stability
No Formal Talks with Imran Khan's PTI Yet: Pakistan Minister Attaullah Tarar
Taiwan Urges China to Halt Provocative Military Actions Amid Escalating Tensions
Pakistan Arrests 30 Social Media Activists in Crackdown on Fake Propaganda
12 Aid Workers Killed in Gaza: Israeli Attack Raises Concerns Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Sports
Badminton
Football
Cricket
Athletics
Tennis
Hockey
Recent posts
Ponting: Jaiswal's Comment on Starc Sparked Career-Best Bowling Performance in Adelaide
Jason Gillespie Considers Future as PCB Drops Assistant Coach Tim Nielsen
Beaumont's Heroics Secure England Women a Series Win Over South Africa in 3rd ODI
Indian Team Practices at The Gabba, Prepares for Crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test
Smriti Mandhana Sets Record with 4th ODI Century of 2024, Breaking Women's Cricket Milestones
Economy & Business
Property
Banking
Business
Market
Energy
Recent posts
ADB and NaBFID Join Hands to Bridge India's Infrastructure Funding Gap
Nifty, Sensex Open Flat Amid F&O Expiry; Market Volatility Anticipated
MobiKwik IPO Oversubscribed Within Hours; Retail Investors Lead the Surge
India Ranks 2nd Globally in High-Performing Companies with Over 20% ROE: Report
Indian EV Sector to Attract $40 Billion Investments, Boosting Real Estate Growth: Colliers
Showbiz
Web Series
Hollywood
Bollywood
Tollywood
Music
Television
Recent posts
Sai Pallavi Dismisses Rumors on Vegetarian Diet for 'Ramayana' Role as Sita
Selena Gomez Engaged to Benny Blanco: Forever Begins Now
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Nostalgic Pics with Cricket Legends Gavaskar and Tendulkar
Akshay Kumar Lauds Mohanlal's Directorial Debut 'Barroz 3D' at Hindi Trailer Launch
Ranveer Singh's Mother Anju Bhavnani Donates Hair to Celebrate Granddaughter Dua's 3-Month Milestone
developed India vision 2047
T
The Hawk
·
Dec 11, 2024, 02:36 PM
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Meets PM Modi, Highlights Maritime Development at Heritage Conclave