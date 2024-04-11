Delhi Chief Minister Arrest
Apr 11, 2024, 09:27 AM
Arrested in motivated manner after declaration of Lok Sabha poll schedule: Arvind Kejriwal to SC
Mar 31, 2024, 08:47 AM
I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders, Kejriwal's wife gather at Ramlila Maidan for 'Loktantra Bachao' rally
Mar 26, 2024, 10:14 AM
AAP protest: Delhi police detains Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Somnath Bharti
Mar 26, 2024, 06:39 AM
AAP protestors detained outside Patel Chowk metro station; BJP demands Delhi CM resignation
Mar 22, 2024, 02:09 PM
"PM Modi's arrogance of power, Kejriwal's arrest is betrayal with people": Delhi CM's wife
Mar 22, 2024, 06:52 AM
AAP Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained as party protests arrest of Kejriwal