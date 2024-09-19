Darbar Move

featuredfeatured
Jammu and Kashmir
The HawkT
The Hawk·Sep 19, 2024, 08:28 AM

"I don't know what Pakistan says. I am not a Pakistani; I am an Indian citizen": Farooq Abdullah

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc