D.Y. Chandrachud
J·May 10, 2023, 07:36 am
SC agrees to examine plea of 'The Kerala Story' makers against ban by Bengal
J·May 09, 2023, 09:34 am
Is marriage a fundamental right? SC questions same-sex marriage petitions
J·May 03, 2023, 06:50 am
'Govt is positive', Centre to SC on social benefits for same-sex couples
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Develop model for menstrual hygiene for girls in schools for all states, SC to Centre
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
SC to set up bench to hear Bilkis Bano plea against release of 11 convicts
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.