Customs Officials
J·Feb 07, 2024, 12:01 pm
Custom officials seize 6.33 kg gold worth 3.49 crore at Mumbai Airport
J·Sep 30, 2023, 08:25 am
Tamil Nadu: AIU Trichy seizes gold worth Rs 23.84 lakhs
J·Sep 18, 2023, 05:41 am
Man held for smuggling 1.6 kg gold at Trichy Airport
J·Sep 14, 2023, 05:07 am
Man held at Pune Airport with gold worth Rs 33.93 L
J·Jul 18, 2023, 11:18 pm
2 held at Hyderabad airport with gold valued at Rs 1.03cr
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.