CrPC
J·Feb 17, 2024, 03:15 pm
Uttarakhand: Curfew In Haldwani Relaxed Temporarily
J·Jun 06, 2023, 03:58 pm
Power to summon accused should be used by court after satisfaction on evidence, says SC
J·May 09, 2023, 06:10 pm
DCW issues summons to DCP over failure to arrest accused in cases of sexual harassment of wrestlers
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Comments against PM: Assam, UP govt oppose Pawan Khera's petition for clubbing, FIR transfer
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Shared Alt News transaction details as per law of the land: Razorpay
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.