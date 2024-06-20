Cricket Stats
J·Jun 20, 2024, 01:56 pm
T20 WC: A look at Virat Kohli's stunning record against Afghanistan
J·May 29, 2024, 07:33 am
T2O World Cup: Final chance for Kohli, Rohit to give India an ICC Trophy after 13 years
J·May 13, 2024, 02:51 pm
Virat Kohli shows uptick in strike rate, spin game during 2nd half of IPL 2024
J·Jan 14, 2024, 02:54 pm
Rohit Sharma becomes first men's player with 150 T20I appearances
J·Dec 28, 2023, 12:36 pm
IND v SA: Jansen stranded on 84 as South Africa’s first innings ends at 408, lead India by 163 runs
