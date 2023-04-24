Covid infections
India logs 3,011 fresh Covid infections, 28 deaths
India logs 4,272 fresh Covid infections, 27 deaths
India reports 16,935 new Covid infections, 51 deaths
Saudi bans travel to 16 countries including India over Covid outbreaks
India logs 2,487 new Covid infections, 13 die; active cases dip to 17K
