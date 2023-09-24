Court decision

featuredfeatured
Tamil Nadu
John DoeJ
·Sep 24, 2023, 11:09 AM

Tamil Nadu: Trichy farmers protest over Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 19, 2023, 03:00 PM

Delhi court refuses to discharge Gehlot in Union Minister's criminal defamation case

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 19, 2023, 01:02 PM

New bill proposes women's reservation for 15 years, may roll out in 2029

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 19, 2023, 12:58 PM

Delhi HC assigns cleaning duty as resolution after parties reach settlement in culpable homicide case

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Sep 19, 2023, 09:23 AM

Rajasthan HC acts on appeal filed by V-P Dhankar 35 yrs ago when he was lawyer

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc