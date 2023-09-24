Court decision
J·Sep 24, 2023, 11:09 AM
Tamil Nadu: Trichy farmers protest over Cauvery water dispute with Karnataka
J·Sep 19, 2023, 03:00 PM
Delhi court refuses to discharge Gehlot in Union Minister's criminal defamation case
J·Sep 19, 2023, 01:02 PM
New bill proposes women's reservation for 15 years, may roll out in 2029
J·Sep 19, 2023, 12:58 PM
Delhi HC assigns cleaning duty as resolution after parties reach settlement in culpable homicide case
J·Sep 19, 2023, 09:23 AM
Rajasthan HC acts on appeal filed by V-P Dhankar 35 yrs ago when he was lawyer
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.